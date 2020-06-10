Sonam Kapoor Has the Best Team Ever and This Video is Proof

Sonam Kapoor's team came together to make her really happy with a special video on her birthday. They danced to a medley of her hit songs from their respective homes and compiled a video to wish her happy birthday.

The 4-minute-long video shows her team members starting with the title track of her film Aisha, which is so in sync with her fashionista personality. The also dance to 'Abhi toh Party Shuru Hi Hai', 'Maa Ka Phone Aaya', 'Masakali', 'Tareefan' and the title song of Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

An overwhelmed Sonam shared the video and said, "My team made me an awesome bday video! To the best best team in the world.. I miss you guys so so much.. thanks for making the best video ever. I can't wait to see all of you and hug you tight. Hopefully sooooon! Love you guys so so much."

Dad Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea totally approved of the video. "It's got repeat value Sonam ... kudos to the team," Anil said, while Rhea commented, "Means this video should play on loop constantly it belongs in the hall of fame @vaishnavpraveen @kareenakapoorkhan has demanded a solo."



Sonam, who was quarantining in Delhi so far, flew to Mumbai in time for her birthday with husband Anand Ahuja. She rang in her 35th birthday in the most extravagant way possible, thanks to Anand and Rhea.



The actress shared a series of pictures from her birthday bash which had everything - from stunning decorations to delicious chocolate and cookie cakes.

Read: Sonam Kapoor's 35th Birthday Party Is the Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of; See Pics