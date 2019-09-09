Sonam Kapoor Has the Perfect Compliment for Kapil Sharma But He Refuses to Buy It

One will not take comedian Kapil Sharma as somebody who can be easily outsmarted. However, Sonam Kapoor, who visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show recently to promote her forthcoming film The Zoya Factor, did manage to take him by surprise with a compliment she gave to the actor-comedian.

A video posted by The Kapil Sharma Show special judge Archana Puran Singh shows Kapil engaged in his cell phone while the former shoots him from behind. Sonam and Dulquer Salman enter and the first thing that Sonam says on seeing Kapil is "You've lost weight."

Kapil, who seems to be taken off guard by the comment, responds by saying that "he is trying" and that he is "sucking in his stomach." All this happens backstage while Dulquer stands at a distance and smiles in the direction of Sonam and Kapil.

Check out the video posted by Archana here:

The Zoya Factor is set to release on September 20 and will open in theatres alongside Karan Deol's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor will be another chance for the director to return to the comedy genre. His last film was Parmanu with John Abraham and Diana Penty, but he came to limelight with films like Tere Bin Laden and The Shaukeens.

