Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sonam Kapoor Has the Perfect Compliment for Kapil Sharma But He Refuses to Buy It

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman visited the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for the promotions of their upcoming film 'The Zoya Factor'.

News18.com

Updated:September 9, 2019, 8:33 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sonam Kapoor Has the Perfect Compliment for Kapil Sharma But He Refuses to Buy It
Image of Sonam Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

One will not take comedian Kapil Sharma as somebody who can be easily outsmarted. However, Sonam Kapoor, who visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show recently to promote her forthcoming film The Zoya Factor, did manage to take him by surprise with a compliment she gave to the actor-comedian.

A video posted by The Kapil Sharma Show special judge Archana Puran Singh shows Kapil engaged in his cell phone while the former shoots him from behind. Sonam and Dulquer Salman enter and the first thing that Sonam says on seeing Kapil is "You've lost weight."

Kapil, who seems to be taken off guard by the comment, responds by saying that "he is trying" and that he is "sucking in his stomach." All this happens backstage while Dulquer stands at a distance and smiles in the direction of Sonam and Kapil.

Check out the video posted by Archana here:

The Zoya Factor is set to release on September 20 and will open in theatres alongside Karan Deol's debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor will be another chance for the director to return to the comedy genre. His last film was Parmanu with John Abraham and Diana Penty, but he came to limelight with films like Tere Bin Laden and The Shaukeens.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram