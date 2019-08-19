Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Sonam Kapoor Hits Back at Trolls Targeting Her Sindhi-Peshawari Lineage, Says 'Get a Job'

In an interview with a news channel, Sonam Kapoor revealed she is "half Sindhi and half Peshawari" and also spoke about her views on the Kashmir situation.

News18.com

Updated:August 19, 2019, 2:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sonam Kapoor Hits Back at Trolls Targeting Her Sindhi-Peshawari Lineage, Says 'Get a Job'
Image of Sonam Kapoor , courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Sonam Kapoor recently appeared on a news network, where she spoke about her views on Jammu and Kashmir and Indian films being banned in Pakistan.

In the short clip that was made available by the channel on social media, the actress admitted although she was not aware of the entire situation in the Valley due to "contrary news everywhere", she hoped everything would be resolved peacefully.

"I think it’s very complicated and I don’t understand it as much because there is so much contrasting and contrary news everywhere, so I really don’t know what the truth is. I believe in having a peaceful discourse and understanding what's going on."

In the video, Sonam also revealed her connect with Pakistan saying, "I am half Sindhi and half Peshawari. So it's heartbreaking to see that part of my culture is something that I can't explore as well because of that (unrest)."

In the wake of her statements, social media users attacked the actress for having relations with the neighbouring country and some even dug out alleged old images of Sonam's father, actor Anil Kapoor with international terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.

Now, Sonam has reacted to the online hatred strongly. She tweeted, "Guys please calm down.. and get a life. Twisting, misinterpreting and understanding what you want from what someone has to say isn’t a reflection on the person who says it but on you. So self reflect and see who you are and hopefully get a job."

Read: Sonam Kapoor Shares Views on Kashmir Situation, Says 'Even This Too Shall Pass'

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram