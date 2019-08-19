Sonam Kapoor recently appeared on a news network, where she spoke about her views on Jammu and Kashmir and Indian films being banned in Pakistan.

In the short clip that was made available by the channel on social media, the actress admitted although she was not aware of the entire situation in the Valley due to "contrary news everywhere", she hoped everything would be resolved peacefully.

"I think it’s very complicated and I don’t understand it as much because there is so much contrasting and contrary news everywhere, so I really don’t know what the truth is. I believe in having a peaceful discourse and understanding what's going on."

In the video, Sonam also revealed her connect with Pakistan saying, "I am half Sindhi and half Peshawari. So it's heartbreaking to see that part of my culture is something that I can't explore as well because of that (unrest)."

In the wake of her statements, social media users attacked the actress for having relations with the neighbouring country and some even dug out alleged old images of Sonam's father, actor Anil Kapoor with international terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.

Now, Sonam has reacted to the online hatred strongly. She tweeted, "Guys please calm down.. and get a life. Twisting, misinterpreting and understanding what you want from what someone has to say isn’t a reflection on the person who says it but on you. So self reflect and see who you are and hopefully get a job."

Guys please calm down.. and get a life. Twisting, misinterpreting and understanding what you want from what someone has to say isn’t a reflection on the person who says it but on you. So self reflect and see who you are and hopefully get a job. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 19, 2019

Read: Sonam Kapoor Shares Views on Kashmir Situation, Says 'Even This Too Shall Pass'

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.