Sonam Kapoor: I’m Not Talented Enough to Do What Other People Do, I’m Very Happy in My Space

National award-winning actress Sonam Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, says she doesn't believe in the labels associated with actors in the film industry.Sonam was interacting with the media at the film's promotional press conference along with her co-actors Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, director Shelly Chopra Dhar and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra in Mumbai on Monday.Speculations are rife that Sonam is essaying an LGBTQ character in the film that is slated to release on February 1. Same-sex relationships continue to be a taboo in India, despite the Supreme Court scrapping Section 377 that criminalized "unnatural intercourse". And when it comes to lesbians, there is a further lack of acknowledgement or understanding. But Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga seems to be talking on a pertinent issue—marriages of middle class, queer and Indian women.On whether she had second thoughts about playing a bold character, Sonam said, "I don't know about bold character but there is one thing that I don't believe in and that's 'labels'. When I decide to do a film or a character, I get encouraged by the fact that nobody else would say yes to it except for me."On if she thinks she is pushing the envelope for Indian actresses by her choice of roles, Sonam said, "I don't think I am immodest enough to say something like that. I am humble enough to understand that I am certain kind of person and actor. I can't do what other people do so, I can only do what I can do. I don't think I am talented enough to do what other people do, So, I am very happy in my space. I am just trying my very best to do what I can do."Anil Kapoor is collaborating with Sonam for the first time in this film. On his first reaction after hearing the script, Anil said, "When I hear a script, I don't go into the knowledge of everything. If I love the story and the character and if I am in that character then, the rest follows."I am not a political person. I am very liberal person. I believe in 'Live and Let Live' policy and that's my way of thinking and that's the way I am. I believe in a democratic society. When I listen to a story, I am an actor. If I love the story and I love my role, then I just do it. After that, whatever happens, it's entirely up to the audience."