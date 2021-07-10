Sonam Kapoor's Infamous Remark at Ranbir Kapoor on Koffee With Karan 'Affected' Her Family

Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan is quite popular for the controversial statements made by celebrities of the Bollywood industry. The spiced-up questions force the guests on the show to speak something that would make headlines the very next day. Bollywood divas Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone had appeared on the show several times. But back in 2010, the two had featured together on the chat show and their statements on Ranbir Kapoor had created ripples in the film industry.

During the show, Sonam had said that she was “not sure" if Ranbir would be a great boyfriend. She had also appreciated Deepika for “hanging on to him for so long." Ranbir and Deepika were together for two years. Now recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had revealed that Sonam’s comments had affected the entire family.

Harsh said that he used to always tell her when she does anything like this, it affects everyone. He told Bollywood Bubble, “I used to tell her, I tell her now also, ‘Sonam, jab aap yeh karte ho, hum sabko affect hota hai. Sirf aapke account ko tag nahi karenge, hum sabke account ko tag karenge (When you do this, it affects all of us. They won’t just tag you, they’ll tag us all). And I don’t want to deal with it, so please, please don’t do it."

Harsh shared that he is apprehensive about going on such shows as he doesn’t want any “unnecessary attention."

He added, “But, you know, you have to give her props for being so courageous. I don’t have that kind of courage. And I don’t want to be bothered. My own thing is, chup chaap raho, kaam karo, ghar chale jao. Zyaada bolne ki zaroorat nahi hai (Keep your head down and do your job. There’s no need to open your mouth). I think that’s also not good. Sometimes you should speak up for the things that you believe in, but I don’t like the backlash."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here