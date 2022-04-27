Sonam Kapoor is a Glowing Mommy-to-Be in Her Latest Instagram Post, Check It Out

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor will be welcoming her firstborn with her husband Anand Ahuja this year. The couple took to social media last month to announce the news along with gorgeous photos from the maternity shoot. Ever since the actress has been dropping radiant photos and documenting her stages of pregnancy. And as usual, Sonam’s fashion game is right on point. On Tuesday, the Bollywood diva took to her Instagram Story section to share a small video of hers where she can be seen glowing and flaunting her pretty smile.

In the video, she can be seen dressed in a black outfit. Take a look:

Recently, Sonam’s brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shared his thoughts on his sister’s pregnancy. The actor who will soon be seen in Thar with his father Anil Kapoor said that everybody wants to share their happiness but it would also be nice to give them space.

Talking to IndiaToday, he said, “Everybody wants to share that happiness. But also, I think it’s a very intimate and personal experience for the two people and it would also be important to respect their privacy in a way. I think when you love someone and they’re producing someone that you love, it’s kind of sacred. It’s not to prove anything to anybody or it’s not for the world. It’s for you. So, it would be nice to kind of give them that space as well.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the mother-to-be was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor, in which she starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan. Sonam then had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s AK vs AK, which was released on Netflix in 2020. Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Blind, which will also feature Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak in supporting roles. The film is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.