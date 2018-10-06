English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonam Kapoor is Going Off Twitter, Calls It Too Negative
Sonam Kapoor thinks Twitter is too negative and not a good influence on her.
Sonam Kapoor thinks Twitter is too negative and not a good influence on her.
Loading...
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapor has decided to go off Twitter for some time. She thinks it’s too negative and not a good influence on her.
On Saturday, she wrote on Twitter, “I’m going off twitter for a while. It’s just too negative. Peace and love to all!”
Recently, Sonam got into a spat with a Twitter user over using public transport. It started when she mentioned how bad traffic in India is and how pollution is a 'nightmare to get out of the house' in one her Instagram stories.
She got an instant reply that said, "It’s because of people like you, who don't use public transport or less fuel consumption vehicles. You Know that your luxury car gives 3 or 4 km per litre mileage and 10 /20 AC's in your house are equally responsible for global warming. First control your pollution."
The Neerja actress was quick to address the tweet. In her reply she wrote, "And it’s because of men like you that women find it difficult to use public transport for fear of being harassed."
On the professional front, the 33-year-old actor is currently shooting for Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan and will next be seen sharing screen space with her father Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.
On Saturday, she wrote on Twitter, “I’m going off twitter for a while. It’s just too negative. Peace and love to all!”
I’m going off twitter for a while. It’s just too negative. Peace and love to all !— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 6, 2018
Recently, Sonam got into a spat with a Twitter user over using public transport. It started when she mentioned how bad traffic in India is and how pollution is a 'nightmare to get out of the house' in one her Instagram stories.
She got an instant reply that said, "It’s because of people like you, who don't use public transport or less fuel consumption vehicles. You Know that your luxury car gives 3 or 4 km per litre mileage and 10 /20 AC's in your house are equally responsible for global warming. First control your pollution."
@sonamakapoor its because of people like you,who don't use public transport or less fuel consumption vehicles.— anant vasu(AV):&less (@anantvasu) October 4, 2018
You Know that your luxury car gives 3 or 4 km per litre mileage and 10 /20 AC's in your house are equally responsible for global warming.
First control your pollution. pic.twitter.com/CrlGmKxv0b
The Neerja actress was quick to address the tweet. In her reply she wrote, "And it’s because of men like you that women find it difficult to use public transport for fear of being harassed."
And it’s because of men like you that women find it difficult to use public transport for fear of being harassed— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 4, 2018
On the professional front, the 33-year-old actor is currently shooting for Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan and will next be seen sharing screen space with her father Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Koffee With Karan: Here’s the First Picture of Deepika and Alia from the Show
- Deadpool Ryan Reynolds hasn’t Come to Terms With Chris Evans' Captain America Post
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns Showstopper for Manish Malhotra and it's the Best Sight Ever
- I am Scared of People's Expectations, Says Swapna Barman
- Sonali Bendre’s Inspiring Message will Give You Life Goals. Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...