Sonam Kapoor is Going Off Twitter, Calls It Too Negative

I’m going off twitter for a while. It’s just too negative. Peace and love to all ! — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 6, 2018

@sonamakapoor its because of people like you,who don't use public transport or less fuel consumption vehicles.

You Know that your luxury car gives 3 or 4 km per litre mileage and 10 /20 AC's in your house are equally responsible for global warming.

First control your pollution. pic.twitter.com/CrlGmKxv0b — anant vasu(AV):&less (@anantvasu) October 4, 2018

And it’s because of men like you that women find it difficult to use public transport for fear of being harassed — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 4, 2018

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapor has decided to go off Twitter for some time. She thinks it’s too negative and not a good influence on her.On Saturday, she wrote on Twitter, “I’m going off twitter for a while. It’s just too negative. Peace and love to all!”Recently, Sonam got into a spat with a Twitter user over using public transport. It started when she mentioned how bad traffic in India is and how pollution is a 'nightmare to get out of the house' in one her Instagram stories.She got an instant reply that said, "It’s because of people like you, who don't use public transport or less fuel consumption vehicles. You Know that your luxury car gives 3 or 4 km per litre mileage and 10 /20 AC's in your house are equally responsible for global warming. First control your pollution."The Neerja actress was quick to address the tweet. In her reply she wrote, "And it’s because of men like you that women find it difficult to use public transport for fear of being harassed."On the professional front, the 33-year-old actor is currently shooting for Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan and will next be seen sharing screen space with her father Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.