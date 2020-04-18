Sonam Kapoor is 'Happy Eating Cookies' with Hubby Anand Ahuja as She Shares Step-by-step Recipe

Actress Sonam Kapoor is making the most of her quarantine time with husband Anand Ahuja. The fashion diva keeps sharing glimpses from her day to day activities on social media. On Friday, Sonam baked the ‘healthy version’ of double choco chip cookies and shared the step-by-step recipe with her online family.

After baking the cookies, Sonam relished them with her partner. Sharing the selfie on the photo-sharing platform, the actress wrote, “happy eating cookies”.

This is not the first time Sonam has tried her hand on baking. Last week, the Neerja actress had baked a cake for everyone at home. Made chocolate walnut cake today,” read the caption.

Her efforts were applauded by mom-in-law Priya Ahuja.





After returning from London, Sonam and Anand had decided to self-quarantine in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The actress, who is currently in Delhi, is majorly missing her family back in Mumbai. The same is pretty evident for her Instagram timeline as she keeps sharing throwback pictures with her actor-father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea.

