MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sonam Kapoor Is Missing Her Girl Squad In This Throwback Post

Sonam Kapoor Is Missing Her Girl Squad In This Throwback Post

It seems Sonam Kapoor is on a spree of mining into archives amid quarantine as she has been dropping amazing snapshots from the days gone by.

Share this:

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor logged into her official social media account to drop a delightful image. On her Instagram story, she shared a throwback which is a find from an old photo shoot.

The stunning shot features Sonam along with her stylist sister Rhea Kapoor and designer Masaba Gupta. Also sharing the frame are some of the Khoobsurat actress’ close friends namely Shehla Khan, Pooja Dhingra and Samyukta Nair. The click from April 2018, issue of Grazia India is special as all-in-frame are sporting Sonam and Rhea’s high-street fashion label, Rheson.

The Veere Di Wedding actress wrote on her story, "I'm dying to talk nonsense to my friends and have them laugh at my lame ass jokes while Rhea feeds them food and booze".

Soon, film producer, Rhea shared it on her Instagram story and captioned it as, “I miss my friends too much and like can’t function without@sonamkapoor(sic.)

Rhea also reposted her friends’ stories, that of Masaba Gupta and Pooja Dhingra. Seems like Sonam is on a spree of mining into archives amid quarantine as she has been dropping amazing snapshots from the days gone by.

Yesterday, she treated her online family with a gorgeous photograph of herself, all smiles. In the click, Sonam is seen wearing a beautiful white strapless gown while posing for the lenses.

She captioned the charming image as, “Looking forward and towards a better future. Filled with gratitude and hope.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_bsnVUlgRW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Presently, Sonam is in New Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja after returning from London, the UK. Her last movie outing was The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,132

    +955*  

  • Total Confirmed

    28,380

    +1,463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,362

    +448*  

  • Total DEATHS

    886

    +60*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres