Sonam Kapoor Is Missing Her Girl Squad In This Throwback Post

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor logged into her official social media account to drop a delightful image. On her Instagram story, she shared a throwback which is a find from an old photo shoot.

The stunning shot features Sonam along with her stylist sister Rhea Kapoor and designer Masaba Gupta. Also sharing the frame are some of the Khoobsurat actress’ close friends namely Shehla Khan, Pooja Dhingra and Samyukta Nair. The click from April 2018, issue of Grazia India is special as all-in-frame are sporting Sonam and Rhea’s high-street fashion label, Rheson.

The Veere Di Wedding actress wrote on her story, "I'm dying to talk nonsense to my friends and have them laugh at my lame ass jokes while Rhea feeds them food and booze".

Soon, film producer, Rhea shared it on her Instagram story and captioned it as, “I miss my friends too much and like can’t function without@sonamkapoor(sic.)

Rhea also reposted her friends’ stories, that of Masaba Gupta and Pooja Dhingra. Seems like Sonam is on a spree of mining into archives amid quarantine as she has been dropping amazing snapshots from the days gone by.

Yesterday, she treated her online family with a gorgeous photograph of herself, all smiles. In the click, Sonam is seen wearing a beautiful white strapless gown while posing for the lenses.

She captioned the charming image as, “Looking forward and towards a better future. Filled with gratitude and hope.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_bsnVUlgRW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Presently, Sonam is in New Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja after returning from London, the UK. Her last movie outing was The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan.