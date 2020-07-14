Sonam Kapoor Jets Off to London with Husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor along with her entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja are back in London and the actress can't control her excitement. Sonam took to the Instagram story section to share glimpses of her travel.

In the first pics, the Neerja actress and Anand were donning face masks as they posed for the lens. Later, we got an aerial view of London through her post. One of the pictures had “London I am back” written on it with an heart eyes emoticon.

Earlier, Sonam had written an appreciation post for Anand. Through her post, Sonam thanked him for "being extra kind and loving" when she needed the most. "An appreciation post for my husband. Thank you for being extra kind and loving today. I really needed it. Love you so much," Sonam wrote on Instagram stories.

Along with the post, Sonam had shared a love-filled picture with Anand.

A while back, Sonam was missing being on film sets and rehearsing her lines. Sharing a throwback snap from her 2014 film Khoobsurat, the fashion icon wrote, “Can't wait to be rehearsing lines, acting and being on set again.. miss it so damn much". "This still is from 'khoobsurat'. I've never felt as joyful playing a character. Mili I love you," she added. In the picture, Sonam is seen rehearsing her lines for the shoot. She is wearing a printed kurti and blue cardigan.

Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor.