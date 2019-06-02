English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonam Kapoor Jumps to Sister's Defence After Katrina Kaif Points Out Janhvi Kapoor's 'Very Short Shorts'
After Katrina Kaif said that she is "concerned about the very, very short shorts that Jahnvi wears" to the gym, sister Sonam Kapoor has spoken up in defence.
Images: Instagram
Katrina Kaif made an interesting observation about Janhvi Kapoor during a recent interaction with Neha Dhupia. When she was asked which celebrity goes OTT in his/her gym and workout looks, Katrina said, "I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Jahnvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes."
The Bharat actress might have had the right intentions at heart, but comments on lengths of clothes are not always welcome - be it from men or women - and Sonam Kapoor seems to be emphasizing on that. Although Janhvi hasn't reacted to the comment, cousin Sonam seemed to be defending her when she put up a story on Instagram with a collage of photos of the Dhadak actress in shorts, saying, "She also wears regular clothes and rocks it."
While posting a flurry of stories to celebrate one year of her film Veere Di Wedding, Sonam took a break to post the following:
Katrina made the comment on BFFs with Vogue, the chat show hosted by Neha.
Most actresses these days ensure their gym looks are always on point, thanks to the paparazzi stationed outside. From newbies like Janhvi Kapoor to divas like Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor, looking trendy while working out is extremely important.
Sonam never shies away from speaking her mind, and it is only expected that she would come out in defence of her sister. Janhvi is the daughter of Sonam's uncle Boney Kapoor. The five Kapoor sisters - Sonam, Rhea, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula - built a closer bond after the death of Sridevi. They were seen coming together as a family at Sonam's wedding last year, too.
