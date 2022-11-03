Sonam Kapoor Kisses Anand Ahuja In Latest Pic, Calls Him a ‘Great Dad’ To Their Son Vayu

Sonam Kapoor is currently in Altausee (Austria) and is spending some special time with her husband Anand Ahuja. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from her morning walk with Anand Ahuja. In one of the pictures, Sonam was seen kissing the love of her life as he shied away from the camera.

In the caption of her post, Sonam penned down a love-filled note for Anand and thanked him for putting her needs above his. She also mentioned how Anand takes care of her health and added that he would be a great father to their son Vayu too. “Morning walk with my angel husband. These last few months I’ve really been able to appreciate and understand what an amazing partner and husband I’ve been lucky enough to get. Thank you @anandahuja for putting my needs above your own and being obsessive about my health and happiness. I knew you’d be a great dad but you’ve understood being a good dad is first being the best husband you can be. I love you. #everydayphenomenal ❤️ #vayusparents PS: nothing beats holding your hand and walking,” Sonam wrote.

Anand Ahuja was also quick to shower love via the comment section. “So sweet my ! … and nice new hashtag #VayusParents hahah! My #forevergirlfriend, love you,” he wrote. Among others, Sunita Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Maheep Kapoor also dropped red heart emojis.