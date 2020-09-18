Sonam Kapoor Lashes Out at American Influencer for Calling Her Husband Anand Ahuja 'the Ugliest'

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has often been targeted by trolls for being a star kid. She is also known for her befitting replies to the trolls. Once again, the actress lost her cool when a troll called her husband Anand Ahuja ‘the ugliest’. A woman, who is an influencer in the USA, messaged Sonam calling her a ‘pure product of nepotism’ and one who ‘doesn't even know how to act’. She also wrote, “You think your husband is hot? I think you should look at him once more cuz he is the ugliest."

Sonam shared the screenshot of the same in her Instagram story and hit back at her. She wrote, "I hope you get followers through this post, as I know that's what you wanted by my attention.”

The actress further wrote that it's awful and painful to hear things like this. "To carry so much hate in their hearts can cause damage to people."

Targeting the troll, the actress further said that the reason for posting such stuff is only to grab the attention of stars. She added that by sharing the influencer’s message on her social media feed, the actress is fulfilling the troll’s wish to make her kinder for the day to someone else.

The Bollywood actress also shared the screenshots of positive messages that she received from her fans, asking her to stay positive and ignore the negativity.

Recently the actress shared a ‘Husband appreciation’ post on Instagram, alongside a picture of Anand.

The actress is currently spending quality time with Anand at their London home. Sonam has been away from the silver screen for quite some time now. She was last seen in The Zoya Factor, which also starred Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi.