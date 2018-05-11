Sonam Kapoor's Latest Picture With Husband Anand Ahuja Will Make You All Go 'Aww'!

💫 #EverydayPhenomenal A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on May 9, 2018 at 9:33pm PDT

Actor Sonam Kapoor is officially married to the love of her life Anand Ahuja, a Delhi-based businessman. The couple's wedding was no less than a fairy tale, which was preceded by two days of mehendi and sangeet revelry, and followed by a grand reception party with close family, friends and Bollywood's glitterati in attendance.Soon after the couple got hitched in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on Tuesday morning in Mumbai, Sonam changed her Twitter and Instagram usernames to "Sonam K Ahuja". A day after exchanging wedding vows, the two decided to share their picture from the D-day on their respective social media accounts.Once again, Anand has made us all go aww as he posted an adorable picture of Sonam hugging him on his Instagram account. He wrote: “Its wonderful to be loved. It’s profound to be understood.” #EverydayPhenomenal."