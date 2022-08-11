Sonam Kapoor Leaves KJo and Arjun Kapoor In Splits As Calls Bhumi, Kiara and Kriti 'Underrated'

Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor graced the recent episode of the popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan. From calling Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’ as ‘Shiva’ to tagging Arjun’s Ek Villain Returns as ‘thirst trap’, Sonam added several hilarious moments to the episode. However, during the rapid-fire round, she called Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon ‘underrated’ actresses.

Sonam Calls Bhumi, Kiara and Kriti ‘Underrated’

When Karan Johar asked her about an actress she thought was overrated, Sonam Kapoor said, “I think there are a lot of underrated actresses in the industry but I don’t know who is overrated.” Arjun objected to Sonam changing Karan’s question when the actress added, “Anybody who is popular or does well cannot be overrated because people are not dumb.”

On being asked who she thinks is underrated, Sonam Kapoor mentioned Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. This left Karan Johar in splits who then added, “They think they’re very big stars in their head, and you’ve called them underrated!” Arjun also was quick to reply, “Kiara is not underrated, she is very well-rated.”

Sonam Kapoor Leaves Karan Johar Stunned As She Reveals 90 Percent of Her Clothes Are Borrowed<p></p> <p>Read the <a href="https://www.news18.com/news/"><b>Latest News</b></a> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here</p>