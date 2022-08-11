Sonam Kapoor Leaves Karan Johar Stunned As She Reveals 90 Percent of Her Clothes Are Borrowed

Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista and there is no secret about it. She often leaves everyone stunned with her gorgeous looks and outfits. However, in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season seven, the actress revealed that 90 percent of her clothes are borrowed.
It all started after the host of the show Karan Johar asked Sonam about her opinion on the red carpet looks these days. To this, the actress said, “The reason Rhea (Kapoor) and I decided to take photos was because we realised when we went to the red carpet, there was so much business behind us. And we were borrowing, most of my clothes are borrowed. 90 percent of my clothes are borrowed.”