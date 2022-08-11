CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sonam Kapoor Leaves Karan Johar Stunned As She Reveals 90 Percent of Her Clothes Are Borrowed
Sonam Kapoor Leaves Karan Johar Stunned As She Reveals 90 Percent of Her Clothes Are Borrowed

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 11, 2022, 10:26 IST

Mumbai, India

Sonam Kapoor graced the recent episode of Koffee With Karan 7. (Photo: Instagram)

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor also shared how received several messages for not attending the Cannes Film Festival this year.

Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista and there is no secret about it. She often leaves everyone stunned with her gorgeous looks and outfits. However, in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season seven, the actress revealed that 90 percent of her clothes are borrowed.

It all started after the host of the show Karan Johar asked Sonam about her opinion on the red carpet looks these days. To this, the actress said, “The reason Rhea (Kapoor) and I decided to take photos was because we realised when we went to the red carpet, there was so much business behind us. And we were borrowing, most of my clothes are borrowed. 90 percent of my clothes are borrowed.”

first published:August 11, 2022, 09:35 IST
last updated:August 11, 2022, 10:26 IST