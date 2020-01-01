Sonam Kapoor Looks Back at the Decade and How It Changed Her Life

As the new year rolled in, Sonam Kapoor joined the list of people looking back at the year and the decade. In her Instagram post, she also marveled at how much her personal life had changed over the decade.

In the caption of the post, Sonam Kapoor addressed having worked with her sister Rhea Kapoor over three films which she claimed made her realize how a sister can be a great working partner. She also talked about her meeting and marriage with "soulmate" Anand Ahuja.

She ended the post saying, "But most of all this decade has taught me that life has many paths and the only path that one should take is the one paved with the right intentions. Thank you to my family and friends, thank you to films and fashion. You make me whole. May love lead your way! "

Sonam Kapoor worked alongside her sister Rhea Kapoor in Aisha (2010), Khoobsurat (2014) and Veere Di Wedding (2018). All three films were produced by Rhea Kapoor.

One of Sonam Kapoor's most successful films throughout the decade was Neerja (2017). Her performance in the film won her numerous awards including the National Film Award. She also received her first IIFA nomination for her role in the film.

Sonam also acted in films that focused on a social cause. This includes her role in Pad Man (2018) which addressed the concept of menstruation and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019) which addressed the topic of homosexuality in India.

Sonam got married in May 2018 in a traditional Sikh wedding to businessman Anand Ahuja. Since then the two have often been seen together on numerous festivals matching their outfits.

