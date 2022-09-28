Sonam Kapoor Melts Our Hearts With Some Adorable Pictures of Her Grandmother

We can’t resist adoring the beautiful pictures thrown by the new mum in town, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Now don’t ask us why! First, because it has a throwback picture of Sonam herself with her Grandmother Nirmal Kapoor. And the second picture shows her grandmother again, but this time we get to see the newest member of the Kapoor family. Yes, you guessed it right we got to see Sonam’s son Vayu Kapoor along with great grandmother. While posting the pictures she wrote, “Happy happy birthday dadi love you.”

Well, this is not the first time Sonam shared Vayu’s picture on social media. A week ago, mother Sonam and father Anand shared another picture of themselves with their son and broke the internet. While posting the picture, they wrote, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives. In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength. In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.”

The family welcomed Vayu last month and shared a written note on Instagram that read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed – Sonam and Anand.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja married in May 2018 in Mumbai after dating for a few years. They had an all-star wedding and reception. Anand Ahuja owns the fashion company Bhane as well as the shoe store VegNonVeg.

