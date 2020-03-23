English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Sonam Kapoor Misses Dad Anil, Sister Rhea Amid Self-quarantine in Delhi

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja, chose to self-quarantine in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, on returning from London.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 23, 2020, 6:12 PM IST
After returning from London a few days ago, actress Sonam Kapoor has been in self-quarantine at her Delhi's home. And now she is badly missing her family in Mumbai -- especially dad Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor.

On Monday, Sonam took to Instagram and posted a childhood picture of herself with father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea.

"Miss you," she captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram

Miss you @anilskapoor and @rheakapoor

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Last week a video had gone viral on the Internet that showed Sonam interacting with her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja from her first floor window, maintaining safe distance.

