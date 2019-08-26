Take the pledge to vote

Sonam Kapoor Misses Hubby Anand Ahuja, Says 'Nothing is Worth Being Away from You'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been married for close to a year now and keep posting their loved-up images on Instagram.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 26, 2019, 11:33 AM IST
Sonam Kapoor Misses Hubby Anand Ahuja, Says 'Nothing is Worth Being Away from You'
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been married for close to a year now and keep posting their loved-up images on Instagram.
Bollywood’s fashionista Sonam Kapoor has given us some major couple goals ever since she married Anand Ahuja. From keeping their affair a secret for long, to having the most memorable marriage ceremony, the couple has enjoyed every moment with grace.

And now, even after being married for more than a year, Sonam finds it extremely hard to keep her better-half away. Sharing a picture of them on her Instagram story, the actress wrote, “I miss you so much, @anandahuja nothing is worth being away from you.”

In other stories, Sonam shared a series of pictures with Anand. If you don’t know it already, Sonam has to share this distance from her husband due to the promotions of her upcoming film. The actress is currently busy with her next, The Zoya Factor.

The 34-year-old actress will be sharing the screen space with Dulquer Salmaan in the movie. The film is based on a novel by Anuja Chauhan. In the film, Sonam plays the character of Zoya Solanki, who is an executive in an advertising agency. She eventually ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during World Cup 2011.

The madly-in-love couple is one of the cutest couple in the B-Town couples. The lovebirds tied the knot in May 2018 in an Anant Karaj ceremony in Mumbai. The Bollywood diva and the entrepreneur met during the promotions of her 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The couple has been often spotted together, be it exotic vacations or fun family outings and parties.

