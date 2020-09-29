Sonam Kapoor Misses Sister Rhea Kapoor, Shares Throwback Picture

Sonam Kapoor is currently spending time with her husband Anand K Ahuja at her London house. The actress seems to be missing her sister Rhea Kapoor badly. She shared a throwback picture of Rhea on her Instagram and wrote, “I miss my sister/bff/businesspartner/stylist/solulmate @rheakapoor #throwback #whenwetravelledtogether #parisisalwaysagoodidea”.

In the picture, Rhea can be seen smiling while the actress can be seen in the photo's blurry background. Rhea and Sonam are business partners as well. The duo often share posts and expresses their affection for each other.

Sonam is quite active on social media and often gives her fans a sneak peek into her life. Recently she shared a couple of pictures where she can be seen walking down a street and captioned it as, “Looking back at you in my fave @bhaane 📸 @anandahuja (not bad with the 📷 husband... I take my words back)”

Sonam looked amazing as she posed in a polka printed outfit. She completed her look with shades and minimal makeup.

Meanwhile, Rhea has welcomed a new member to the family. She took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture of her father Anil Kapoor holding a cute puppy. Sharing the picture she informed that the pup’s name Russell Crowe Kapoor, adding, “He is @theprinceofjuhu He already runs this house. He is 55 days old and a bundle of love. He got sick the first two days in and scared the shit out of all us, I cried like a baby after months. He is back to top form now. He is everything. #theprinceofjuhu”

Sonam was last seen in the Abhishek Sharma directorial The Zoya Factor. The film was a romantic comedy starring south star Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam in the lead roles.