Sonam Kapoor on Rajkumar Hirani: We Should Reserve Judgement, Be Responsible Before We Say Anything
Rajkumar Hirani was a co-producer of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga but his name was dropped after a HuffPost India article claimed that he had sexually abused an assistant on Sanju’s set.
Sonam Kapoor. (Image: AP)
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor on Wednesday said she stands by the #MeToo movement but feels judgement should be reserved in the case of filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who has been accused of sexual harassment. Hirani was associated as a co-producer of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga but his name was dropped after an article in HuffPost India claimed that he had sexually abused an assistant on the set of Sanju. Sonam had a short role in the film.
“I am a huge supporter of the #MeToo movement and this is a very important question... This is not the right platform because our film is as important as the movement.
“I know Raju Hirani very well, I have known him for many years and I have huge respect for him as a filmmaker and as a man. I think we all should reserve judgement and be very responsible before we say anything more on this subject.. Because we don’t need to derail this movement,” Sonam said.
Sonam, who has voiced her support for the #MeToo movement in the past, said more understanding is needed about the movement. “Media and all journalists don’t understand how important the pen is, how important your voice is and it can make or break a person’s life. So wait, do proper research and ask what is actually happening and understand what is actually happening. I promise after the film releases, I will have something to say.
“But till things are not clear, don’t make click bait articles and play with somebody’s life. It will derail the movement completely.” She further said, “I always want to believe a woman but suppose by chance, if it is not true, then how bad it will be for the movement, especially if it is somebody like Raju Hirani.”
The Veere Di Wedding actor said one needs to be patient and have a better understanding while talking about the issue. “With Tanushree Dutta (who kicked off the #MeToo movement in India last year) there was a lot of truth in the article, there was a lot of research done, lot of people came forward.. So you understand where it is coming from.”
Sonam said she would want to believe every woman but asserted in case of Hirani one needs to reserve judgement. “This film is important and it should not become about that. If I have to sit down and talk about it, I can talk about it at length but we need to be careful about the people we accuse and people whose side we take. You have to take side and I don’t believe in sitting on the fence so I will take my side when I have to,” she said.
