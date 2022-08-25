Sonam Kapoor On Why She Didn't React To Trolling For Maternity Shoots: 'It Is None of My Business'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were recently blessed with a baby boy. During her pregnancy, Sonam shared several gorgeous pictures from her maternity shoot on social media. Of course, some even trolled her for the same! In a recent interview, Sonam opened up about the same and revealed why she did not react to social media negativity or trolling related to her maternity shoots. The actress mentioned she knows that she comes from a privileged life and therefore she does not want to complain about trolling. Sonam went on to say that answering trolls is ‘none of her business’.

“I think the one thing I have grown out of is reacting to things I don’t need to react to. Thankfully, a lot of it has come with age, but it’s also because I understand that I live a very charmed life. I come from a place of extreme privilege and I literally have nothing to complain about, so if someone is saying something negative about me from behind a keyboard, it really is none of my business,” Sonam told Vogue.

“If I put out something to celebrate my body and my womanhood today, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. I have always been the kind of person to publicly discuss issues like dark circles, PCOS, weight gain, and stretch marks,” the actress added.

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were blessed with a baby boy on August 20. The news of Sonam’s baby boy was first confirmed on social media by Neetu Kapoor. The veteran actress took to her Instagram stories and shared Sonam and Anand’s statement. “On 20.08.2022 we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed – Sonam and Anand,” the statement read.

