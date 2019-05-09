English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonam Kapoor on Why She Prefers to Play Relatable Characters on Screen
Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in The Zoya Factor, the film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's best-selling book of the same name.
Sonam Kapoor. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Sonam Kapoor, who is celebrating her first wedding anniversary with businessman husband Anand Ahuja, says she is in a happy space.
On the silver screen, Sonam will next be seen in The Zoya Factor, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's book about a girl named Zoya Singh Solanki who ends up becoming a lucky charm for the cricket world cup team.
What Sonam really loved about Zoya is the fact that she is a "huge mess". "A lot of girls tend to be like, 'Listen, if I am such a mess, how am I ever going to succeed in life?' But I want to say, it's okay to be a mess. I think that's what I said through Mili in Khoobsurat and that's what I liked about Zoya as well. I like to play girls who are regular and normal, who have regular problems because all of us have them," Sonam told IANS.
"After my wedding, I have put on weight, my skin goes bad, I have really bad dark circles and I want all the girls to know that it's okay... In India, there is so much pressure on girls... Whether it's about who you're getting married to, what is his education, why is your skin looking like that, 'don't go to sunny places you will become dark', 'why have you cut your hair', don't go out so much, don't go out drinking.
"So I think it's important for me to play characters who are normal. That's what I loved about Zoya—she is very normal and average," added the 33-year-old actress.
A celebrated fashion icon, Sonam says people must learn to dress up for themselves. "A lot of people are very scared to use golds and browns, and in understanding that you have to have fun as far as clothes are concerned. People take themselves very seriously and they don't dress for themselves.
"They dress the way the society wants them to dress up or the way they think the society wants them to dress. I always believe in dressing for myself and always believe in having fun with my clothes. At the end of the day, I don't really care what people say," she said.
Individuality, she asserted, must be the key in building one's style. "When I came to this industry, there was no concept of what style is, what fashion designers,.. I was like, I know it, I understand it, and I was like 'I don't want to wear a sparkly sari with a bra'. I wanted to dress the way I wanted to because I had a certain body type and a certain fashion style, and I really believe in being myself.
"Through the choices of films, fashion, through the way I speak in interviews, I think people have realised that about me in the last 10 years," she said, adding that it is important to have your own style and individuality and not to copy anybody.
Girls, she said, must understand that no matter what body shape, colour and height they are, comfort must be the priority. "You need to enjoy yourself and experiment. A 5'4 girl is not going to look like a Deepika Padukone, or a 5'7 is not going to look like an Alia Bhatt. So, it's important to do what's best for your body and do what you enjoy," Sonam added.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
On the silver screen, Sonam will next be seen in The Zoya Factor, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's book about a girl named Zoya Singh Solanki who ends up becoming a lucky charm for the cricket world cup team.
What Sonam really loved about Zoya is the fact that she is a "huge mess". "A lot of girls tend to be like, 'Listen, if I am such a mess, how am I ever going to succeed in life?' But I want to say, it's okay to be a mess. I think that's what I said through Mili in Khoobsurat and that's what I liked about Zoya as well. I like to play girls who are regular and normal, who have regular problems because all of us have them," Sonam told IANS.
"After my wedding, I have put on weight, my skin goes bad, I have really bad dark circles and I want all the girls to know that it's okay... In India, there is so much pressure on girls... Whether it's about who you're getting married to, what is his education, why is your skin looking like that, 'don't go to sunny places you will become dark', 'why have you cut your hair', don't go out so much, don't go out drinking.
"So I think it's important for me to play characters who are normal. That's what I loved about Zoya—she is very normal and average," added the 33-year-old actress.
View this post on Instagram
My Darling @anandahuja no one makes me feel as loved and cherished as you do. The kind of confidence and fulfilment I get from our relationship is unprecedented. I drowned myself in stories and lived in my dreams my whole life, And you came into my life and pulled me into a reality which was actually as beautiful as the best fairytale ever. You are, my ever after. I love you sweetheart happy anniversary. 🎥 @reelsandframes (a special thanks to my darling youngun @lisamishramusic for giving a voice to my fairytale it was the most beautiful surprise and heartfelt gratitude to Anand rathi for making this sweet video for me!)
A celebrated fashion icon, Sonam says people must learn to dress up for themselves. "A lot of people are very scared to use golds and browns, and in understanding that you have to have fun as far as clothes are concerned. People take themselves very seriously and they don't dress for themselves.
"They dress the way the society wants them to dress up or the way they think the society wants them to dress. I always believe in dressing for myself and always believe in having fun with my clothes. At the end of the day, I don't really care what people say," she said.
Individuality, she asserted, must be the key in building one's style. "When I came to this industry, there was no concept of what style is, what fashion designers,.. I was like, I know it, I understand it, and I was like 'I don't want to wear a sparkly sari with a bra'. I wanted to dress the way I wanted to because I had a certain body type and a certain fashion style, and I really believe in being myself.
"Through the choices of films, fashion, through the way I speak in interviews, I think people have realised that about me in the last 10 years," she said, adding that it is important to have your own style and individuality and not to copy anybody.
Girls, she said, must understand that no matter what body shape, colour and height they are, comfort must be the priority. "You need to enjoy yourself and experiment. A 5'4 girl is not going to look like a Deepika Padukone, or a 5'7 is not going to look like an Alia Bhatt. So, it's important to do what's best for your body and do what you enjoy," Sonam added.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook Picks London to Drive WhatsApp Mobile Payments Innovation, Ahead of India Launch
- IPL 2019 | Prithvi Shaw Hilariously Mimics Dhawan's Signature Celebration
- Google Lets You Recreate Gabbar Singh's Iconic Scene From 'Sholay'
- IPL 2019 | Five Bowlers Who Troubled Batsmen with Express Pace
- Lucas Moura - From PSG Cast-Off to Tottenham's Champions League Hero
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results