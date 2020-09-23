Sonam Kapoor Opens Up on Online Hate, Says 'Had Stressful Times Mentally in Last 3 or 4 Months'

Sonam Kapoor, who has been at the receiving end of a volley of criticism for allegedly riding on the privileges of an insider following Sushant Singh Rajput's death, said that it took a toll on her mental health. In a new interview, she said that she was quite stressed in the last three or four months but is "much better" now.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June, star kids such as Sonam, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Ananya Panday have been getting hateful messages from online users, who believe that SSR did not get his due in the industry due to nepotism. Sonam had also temporarily disabled the comments section on her Instagram posts to avoid negative comments.

Talking to NDTV, Sonam said, “I had some stressful times in the last three or four months, mentally. There is a lot of stuff that happens on social media, there is a lot of hate and talk about a lot of things. It put me in a very low and negative space. But now I am much better.”

In June, a week after Sushant’s death, Sonam shared screengrabs of the messages she was receiving on social media. Some of the messages wished death upon her and her future children. “Yes, I’ve switched off my comment section and my parents' comment section because I don’t want my 64-year-old parents to go through this. They did nothing to deserve this. And I’m not doing it out of fear you morons I’m doing it out of common sense to preserve my mental health and my parents,” she wrote in a post.

Recently, Sonam came out in support of Jaya Bachchan, who stood up for the film industry in her speech in Parliament. “I want to be her when I grow up...,” Sonam wrote on Twitter.

Jaya objected to the labeling of the entire film industry as a ‘gutter’ and its alleged defamation by some of its own members. She was apparently referring to comments made about the industry by Kangana Ranaut and Ravi Kishan.