Sonam Kapoor Pays Homage to Braveheart Neerja Bhanot on Her Death Anniversary

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor essayed the role of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot in the 2016 biopic, Neerja. The film portrayed the real-life story of the bravery of the twenty-two-year-old flight attendant and made her a household name.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared a picture of the real Neerja Bhanot yesterday which carried the phrase "Courage never looked prettier" and the hashtag "Remembering Neerja Bhanot" below it. Sonam captioned the picture as, "Her life was a gift to us all. #RememberingNeerjaBhanot"

Neerja Bhanot was a flight attendant who saved the lives of 359 passengers on board the Pan Am Flight 73, which was hijacked in Pakistan. Braveheart Neerja Bhanot gave up her life two days before she would have turned 23, to save the life of some kids onboard. The aircraft was hijacked in Karachi International airport on September 5, 1986.

The movie Neerja received several awards, including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards. Sonam received a Special Mention for her role in the biopic at the 64th National Film Awards. Besides Sonam, Neerja also starred Shabana Azmi, Jim Sarbh, Shekhar Ravjiani and Yogendra Tiku in pivotal roles.

Sonam is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film The Zoya Factor which also stars Dulquer Salmaan.

