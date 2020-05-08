Sonam Kapoor Pens Love-filled Note for Anand Ahuja on Wedding Anniversary as Wishes Pour in for Couple

On the occasion of their second wedding anniversary, Sonam Kapoor has penned a heartfelt note for her husband Anand Ahuja.

Sharing their first picture together, Sonam wrote, “Our first picture together.. 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy. He still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time."

Thanking Anand for all the love and support, the fashionista added, “Thank you for being my partner and standing besides me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received."

The doting husband couldn’t stop himself from commenting to the love-filled post. “Just getting started my love! Can’t get enough of you," wrote Anand in response.

Meanwhile, Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor was among the first few to wish the adorable couple.

“Happy happy anniversary to my darling Sonam and Anand ..May you always be blessed and surrounded by all the love and happiness ❤️❤️❤️❤️ We love you so much and miss you so much (sic),” she wrote.

Sister Rhea Kapoor has used her creative instinct to wish the love birds. She has created a short video clip using some of the unseen pictures of Sonam and Anand. Along with the clip, Rhea said, “Happy anniversary family, I hope every tomorrow is the best day of your lives. @sonamkapoor @anandahuja love you (sic)!”

Sonam’s mother-in-law Priya Ahuja has picked some throwback wedding pictures for the special day. Wishing her ‘bacchaas’ on their anniversary, Priya wrote, “Dearest Sonam and Anand, Happy Anniversary Bacchaas! May God bless the two of you abundantly in love, joy, and happiness. May your love for each other continue to grow with each passing year. Our love and blessings are always with you (sic)."

