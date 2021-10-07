Sonam Kapoor Pens Sweet Birthday Note to Brother-in-law Karan Boolani: 'Thanks for Getting Us Out of Trouble'

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor shared a heartwarming post on Instagram to wish her brother-in-law Karan Boolani a happy birthday on Wednesday. The 36-year-old actress shared a series of pictures with the filmmaker, some of which also featured her husband Anand Ahuja. Karan tied the knot with Sonam’s younger sister Rhea Kapoor earlier in August. In another picture shared by Sonam, Karan was seen posing for a picture with the actor’s family including Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Anand, and Rhea, next to a Christmas tree.

Wishing Karan his 39th birthday, Sonam mentioned in the caption, “Happy happy birthday Karan, thank you for being the voice of reason when Rhea Kapoor and I want to be completely unreasonable." Sonam further expressed her gratitude to Karan for always staying by their side and getting them out of trouble because of their unreasonable behaviour. She also praised Karan for always taking care of her and Rhea and being one of the best at the task. “We love you. I’m so glad you’re my friend and now my brother-in-law. Love ya.”

Karan and Rhea got married on August 14 in an intimate wedding ceremony that took place at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. The duo was in a relationship for ten years before they got married.

In her latest Instagram post, Rhea dedicated an endearing note to her husband. The couple were seen enjoying a candle light dinner amidst the Rajasthani wilderness in Amanbagh. The producer posted a series of pictures from the intimate birthday celebrations that took place at the resort situated among the Aravalli mountain range of Rajasthan. Rhea mentioned in the caption, “Happy birthday to my partner in everything. Every year with you is more magical and fulfilling. There’s no one I would rather grow up with. I love you so much.”

The couple was seen stealing a kiss among the warm lights of the candle as they cut the birthday cake. Karan left a red heart and a world emoticon on the pictures.

