Sonam Kapoor Points Out Similarity Between Anil Kapoor's Mr. India and Malang Posters

Anil Kapoor has had a wonderful journey throughout Bollywood and it is far from over. He made his latest appearance on the big screen with Mohit Suri's Malang playing the role of a trigger happy police officer.

Anil Kapoor, who is often teased for his youthful appearance, has had an acting career spanning more than four decades. Congratulating him on his latest release, Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam took to Twitter to share a throwback moment from the actor's journey.

In the tweet, she shared posters of Anil Kapoor's Mr. India from 1987 alongside Malang's poster. What is interesting to note is that the actor could be seen sitting on a car in both the posters. He immediately caught it and teased, "I clearly love sitting on cars!! Thank you so much!"

I clearly love sitting on cars!! Thank you so much! @sonamakapoor!! Love You Beta!! https://t.co/N8Q34oDCup — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 7, 2020

Anil Kapoor appeared in Malang alongside actors Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur. While promoting the film, the two young co-stars had teased how Anil Kapoor, despite being more than 60, looks younger than.

Anil Kapoor is currently working on his next film which is Karan Johar's historical drama Takht. In the film, Kapoor will be playing Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. Interestingly this will be his first time playing a historical character. Takht is scheduled to release on December 24 next year.

