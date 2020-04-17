Sonam Kapoor Posts Adorable Childhood Pic With Cousins Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah; See Here

On Thursday, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a major throwback picture from her childhood days.

Sonam Kapoor can be seen striking an adorable pose alongside her cousins Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Marwah and Mohit Marwah. She can be seen posing in a white and black striped frock with a red bow. It seems like Sonam is missing her cousins as she went on to caption, 'I miss you all.'

Check out the adorable picture below.

Sonam is currently self-isolating with her husband Anand Ahuja at their Delhi residence.

She's been actively updating fans about how she's spending her quarantine at home. A few days back, Sonam shared a picture of herself baking a chocolate cake for Anand.

Sonam's baking skills got a huge shout-out from her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja, who posted a legitimate query in the comments section. "Amazing cakes beta. How to manage the weight gain? Everybody is loving them so much," wrote Anand Ahuja's mother. Sonam responded with a cute comment: "You're perfect," she said.

Sonam and Anand returned from London last month and went into self isolation in the Delhi house. The lockdown was imposed when they were in self-quarantine.