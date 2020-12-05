Sonam Kapoor Posts Adorable Pictures with Hubby Anand Ahuja, Netizens Left in Awe

Sonam Kapoor sets up major couple goals with husband Anand Ahuja with her love-filled life. Recently, the actress wrote an appreciation post for her Ahuja on Instagram and what followed was an adorable exchange of love between her and the hubby, which left the netizens in complete awe of the two, drooling over the celebrity couple.

Posting their five pictures from what seems like snow covered London, she wrote the caption, “I love you…you make #everyday phenomenal.” Responding to the lovey-dovey post, Ahuja commented, saying, “so cuuuute. Why so much Love? #EverydayPhenomenal.”

Replying to Ahuja’s comment on her post, Sonam wrote, “because you’re so romantic and take me on amazing dates.”

The pictures will surely give you Christmas 2020 feels. Sonam has a following of 30.6 millions on Instagram and the post has collected more than 4 lakh likes and 1000 comments within no time. Netizens reacted with a whole lot of love for the couple who never gives up on any chance to flaunt their love publicly. From what could be seen in the happy pictures, the couple is all smiles and very much in love while enjoying snowfall in London.

Sonal and Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018 in a traditional Anand Karaj wedding in Bandra.

Since then, the couple – among the most fashionable in the industry – has been quite active about their relationship. They keep flaunting their love and affection for each other on the internet.

Two weeks ago, the Neerja actress had posted another picture of the glamorous couple wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. She accompanied the picture with the caption, “Happy Diwali and a Prosperous New Year from us to you,” and tagged her businessman husband in the post. The duo is among the power couples, when it comes to fashion and Bollywood industry, and make headlines wherever they go.