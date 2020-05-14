Sonam Kapoor Posts Iconic Pic Of Beauty Pageant Queens Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra

Actress Sonam Kapoor gave a huge shout out to beauty pageant queens on social media as she re-shared a iconic picture, originally posted by a page dedicated to throwback photos of Bollywood celebrities, on her Instagram story.

The photo includes Miss Universe (1994) Sushmita Sen, Miss World (1994) Aishwarya Rai, Miss World (1997) Diana Hayden, Miss World (1999) Yukta Mookhey, Miss Universe (2000) Lara Dutta, Miss World (2000) Priyanka Chopra and Miss Asia Pacific (2000) Dia Mirza.

All the divas can be seen proudly wearing their crowns and sashes and smiling with all their hearts. Sharing the photo, Sonam Kapoor wrote: "They don't make them like this anymore."

Sushmita Sen created history by bringing the Miss Universe title to India for the first time in 1994. Six years later, Lara Dutta became the second Indian contestant to win the pageant. She was crowned Miss Universe on May 12, 2000. The same year, Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza also made the nation proud by winning the prominent beauty pageants Miss World and Miss Asia Pacific, respectively. Priyanka Chopra was just 18 when she won the Miss World title.

Aishwarya Rai brought home the Miss World crown on November 19, 1994, and became second Indian to achieve this honour, a feat that only Reita Faria, the first Miss World from India, had achieved before her.

Lara recently celebrated the 20 years of her Miss Universe crowning through a series of photos in which she is seen participating in the swimsuit round, gracefully posing in an evening gown and finally wearing the prestigious crown.

“20 years to the day!! 12 th May 2000, Nicosia, Cyprus. What a wonderful gift to receive from the universe! One I’m eternally grateful for @feminamissindia missdivaorg timesofindia @missuniverse,” Lara captioned the snaps.



