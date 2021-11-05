Sonam Kapoor Prepares Laddoos as She Celebrates Diwali in London, See Video

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor took her social media followers into her kitchen on Thursday as she shared the recipe of her special Diwali sweet. The actress who is currently living in London with her husband Anand Ahuja shared a Reel on Instagram and showed her followers how she made the Diwali delicacy. The 36-year-old was seen preparing besan laddoos in the video, which also featured a voice-over by Sonam.

The Reel started with the actress roasting some cashews in ghee. The next step in Sonam’s laddoo recipe involved adding some desi ghee to dry besan and then roasting it in a pan. After the besan turned into a beautiful golden colour, the actress shaped the besan into round laddoos and garnished them with a piece of cashew.

Sonam was seen in a traditional red Anarkali as she prepared the sweets for Diwali celebrations in London. The actress also accompanied the Reel with caption which was written in Hindi, “दीपक की रोशनी करे हर अंधेरा दूर, और लाए ख़ुशियों का उजाला.आप सभी को दिवाली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ. खुश रहो, ख़ुशी से रहो. ढेर सारा प्यार, सोनम (May the light of the lamp remove every darkness, and bring the light of happiness. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. Be happy, be happy. Lots of love, Sonam) Happy Diwali.”

Sonam’s Diwali delicacy Reel received compliments from fellow celebrities and fans alike. Actress Sonakshi Sinha commented, “Yum. Save some for later.” Sonam’s friend Anum Bashir also commented on the Reel and wrote, “Happy Diwali my love! God bless you always.”

Sonam’s husband Anand also complimented his wife and wrote in the comments section, “Your voice is dreamy Sonam Kapoor, just like those ladoos.” Replying to Anand’s comment, Sonam wrote, “Anand Ahuja you’re my ladoo.”

Sonam’s Instagram Stories also shared a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations. The actress was seen in a white anarkali at her house in London.

