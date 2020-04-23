MOVIES

Sonam Kapoor Recalls Time When She Met Anand Ahuja in Reflective Post on Social Media

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

In a reflective post on Instagram, Sonam Kapoor recalled meeting the love of her life Anand Ahuja.

We all go through various ups and downs in our lives and celebrities are no different. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor recently shared that phase in her life when she decided to take a break.

Sharing a monochrome picture on her Instagram, the Zoya Factor star talked about the time when she was very pensive. Despite the success of her film Neerja (2016), she wasn’t elated and decided to take a year off. However, that year proved to be a life-changing moment for her as it was then when she met her life partner Anand Ahuja.

“One of my favourite portraits, I was at my most pensive, it was a day or two after #Neerja released, despite the success and adulation I wasn’t feeling ecstatic. I took a year off to feel something better than what I was feeling, in that journey in falling in love with who I was I meet my life partner @anandahuja (sic),” she wrote.

The Veere Di Wedding star added, “This picture is a symbol of a crossroads to the journey of fulfillment, that doesn’t come with work or a relationship, it comes with being someone who doesn’t need any of the above to complete them but someone who is inspired by themselves to feel complete (sic).”

Anand did not shy away in replying to wifey’s post. He commented, “So emooooo my @sonamkapoor... not so emo now, na! #EverydayPhenomenal (sic).”

Sonam replied back, writing, “@anandahuja not emo now at all (sic).” The lovebirds are spending their lockdown days at Anand’s home in Delhi.


