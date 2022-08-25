Sonam Kapoor Receives Cute Customised Baby Clothes, Blanket For Her Newborn Son; Watch Video

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got blessed with a baby boy last Saturday. The news of the couple welcoming the little one was shared on social media by Neetu Kapoor. The veteran actress took to her Instagram stories and shared Sonam and Anand’s statement. Later on, the couple thanked doctors, their family members and friends for supporting them throughout. Following this good news, several celebs like Karan Johar and Anushka Sharma congratulated the adorable duo. Excited about this new phase of life, Sonam Kapoor has been regularly updating her fans with sweet notes and videos. Following the trajectory, the Delhi-6 actor shared yet another cute update about her son.

On Tuesday, Sonam took to her Instagram handle to repost a story which showcased a hamper filled with goodies like eye-pleasing clothes, a green-colored star printed blanket, high-contrast cards, book on parenthood, natural foot cream, natural body butter and a baby log among other exciting things specially curated for the Raanjhanaa actor to mark this glorious event in her life. The Kids label that presented this to Sonam had written on their post, “We wish Sonam Kapoor the very best for this new chapter in her life and are glad to be a small part of it.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Baby Babbles – Paradigm91 (@mybabybabbles)

Not only this, the Veere Di Wedding actor also shared a magnificent art piece painted by artist Ritika Merchant. The post that was shared by an art gallery in collaboration with Ritika Merchant also had an interesting caption. It read, “Specially commissioned for Sonam and Anand on this special occasion, Rithika Merchant refers to the universal concepts of a union between the Sky Father and gentle, attentive and watchful Earth Mother, represented in this work tiltled “Nova” by the Eagle and the Deer respectively.”

Appreciating the grand gesture and lauding the artist, Sonam Kapoor commented, “I love this so much I can’t tell you. It represents all my emotions.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knots in May 2018 in Mumbai after dating for a few years. The actress had gone public about her pregnancy in March when she shared pictures with her beau from a maternity photoshoot.

The adorable couple announced the arrival of their baby boy through an endearing note on their social media handles which read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

The excited fans have yet to see the first glimpse of the newborn.

