Sonam Kapoor Relives Memories of Sanju with Ranbir Kapoor and Raju Hirani as Film Clocks 3 Years

Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on Sanjay Dutt biopic ‘Sanju’ has clocked three years, reminding us that it’s been that much time since we saw Ranbir Kapoor on the big screen. The actor stole hearts as he transformed into the beloved superstar, winning awards and accolades for his talented portrayal of the character. Ranbir is not officially on social media, so it’s hard to say what his thoughts are today, but his co-star Sonam Kapoor shared some throwback photos with Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir to celebrate three years of the film’s release.

Sonam also shared a fanmade video of Ranbir and her together from a dream sequence from the film. The actress had played one of the love interests of Ranbir in the film. Actor Vicky Kaushal, who had portrayed the role of Dutt’s best friend, shared a video of him grooving to one of the songs from the film.

Sanju was headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, alongwith Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Maniesha Koirala and Dia Mirza as part of the ensemble cast. The director pushed Ranbir beyond his comfort zone which resulted in the actor’s incredible transformation into Sanjay Dutt. The actor and filmmaker worked closely on the look, with several look tests and workshops to capture the finer nuances of the character. Sanju won Ranbir Kapoor the Filmfare Award for Best Actor and Vicky Kaushal the Best Supporting Actor.

Keeping the film engaging and engrossing wasn’t easy since the public knew the life and story of the central character. However, Raju Hirani’s storytelling kept the audience hooked till the very end. Hirani struck gold once again with Sanju, as it became a top grosser at the box office in 2018. It joined a long list of Hirani’s blockbusters right from 3 Idiots, Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai and PK, which have set a benchmark not just in filmmaking but commercially as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here