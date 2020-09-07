Sonam Kapoor Remembers Neerja Bhanot on Her Birth Anniversary

Sonam Kapoor acted in Neerja, a biopic about Flight Attendant Neerja Bhanot, who sacrificed her life to save the passengers of the hijacked Pan Am Flight 73 on September 5, 1986. On the latter's birth anniversary, Sonam took to Instagram to pen an emotional tribute to the braveheart.

She wrote, “Celebrating Neerja’s courage, charm and outlandish love for life - on her birth anniversary. Playing her was a life-altering experience for me, and I couldn’t have been more thrilled to have honoured her legacy in my own way. Every time I talk about Neerja, I just go on and on, and rightfully so - for her story till date, continues to inspire millions around the world! #NeerjaBhanot #HappyBirthdayNeerja.”

At the age of 22, Neerja saved the lives of 360 people including passengers and crew. She was shot at a point-blank range while trying to save three unaccompanied children. She was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra Award, India's highest peacetime gallantry.

The 2016 biopic Neerja, which celebrates her spirit, was directed by Ram Madhvani. The film also starred Shabana Azmi, Jim Sarbh, Yogendra Tiku and Shekhar Ravjiani in supporting roles.