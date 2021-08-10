Sonam Kapoor Remuneration for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Role Will Shock You

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is all set to launch his autobiography The Stranger In The Mirror, co-authored by Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta. In the book, he has revealed some interesting facts from his filmmaking journey. One revelation has come in the form of actress Sonam Kapoor agreeing to do Bhaag Milkha Bhaag for Rs 11 only.

Rakeysh had directed Delhi-6 (2009) that had Sonam as the film’s leading actress with Abhishek Bachchan. Both enjoyed working with each other, and the filmmaker decided to get her on board for his next Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) also. However, she had a brief appearance in the film as the muse of Milkha Singh, played by Farhan Akhtar.

Rakeysh wrote in his autobiography, “Sonam Kapoor benevolently accepted to play a guest appearance for a princely sum of Rs 11 only for her brief portrayal of Biro." He added that she lit up the screen every time she appeared in the film. The actress also has fond memories of it, as per Bollywood Hungama.

The filmmaker was all praise for the actress as he further wrote, “Sonam understood that the film was not a love story - it was about a Partition survivor’s tryst with his horrific childhood, and that Isri Kaur, the sister, was his only connection to a past that he was reluctant to both own and discard."

He further shared, “She chose to accept Rs 11. She had a special appearance in the film. Both of us shared an amazing journey with Delhi-6 before that. She told me that she is needed for just 7 days for the shoot and she praised us for trying to say something so beautiful, about the partition of this country and the spirit of Milkha Singh. So she wanted to contribute to the film as well. It was very nice of her.”

