Sonam Kapoor Returned to India Before Travel Ban to Be Close to Parents, In-laws in Case of Emergency

Sonam Kapoor flew back to India from London amid the coronavirus crisis, right before the travel ban international flights was imposed. The actress is in Delhi with her husband, in self-quarantine.

The actress explained why she decided to travel back to India, taking the risk of flying in a plane. In an interview with Film Companion, she said that it was to be closer to her parents and in-laws, who are elderly people, and will need taking care of in case of an emergency.

Sonam, who is staying at her in-laws' place in Delhi said that her husband needed to be there for his parents as there is no one else to take care of them. She also said both her parents - Anil and Sunita Kapoor - are 60-plus, and she was concerned about their well-being.

"I decided to come back to India right before the travel ban was imposed just because my father is 63. He'd hate to say this but he is 63, my mother is 63 as well. We all stay with Anand's grandmother who is also around 80 years old. There was no one actually in my husband's house just in case something happened to be there and take care of everything. So Anand and I did the responsible thing to fly back even though we were so scared to fly," Sonam said in the video chat.

Upon her arrival in her home country, Sonam recorded a series of videos on her Instagram Story, wherein she thanked the Indian authorities for actively working to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Read: Sonam Kapoor Back in India Amid Coronavirus Fears, Lauds Government's Efforts to Fight Pandemic