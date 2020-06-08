Sonam Kapoor Reunites with Family in Mumbai, Shares Pics with Sister Rhea

After hinting that she has her back packed and will be flying out soon, Sonam Kapoor has reunited with her family in Mumbai on Monday afternoon amid the coronavirus spread. Sonam had earlier returned from London during the Covid-19 outbreak and was stationed in New Delhi at her in-laws' house.

Now, she has travelled to Mumbai to be with her family. Sonam shared a selfie after reuniting with her sister Rhea. Another picture of the darling sisters shows them in bed with one another, checking out their respective cell-phones. Seeing Sonam's happiness on physically meeting her family after close to three months will bring a smile on your face too.

Meanwhile, Sonam had earlier rang in her second wedding anniversary with Anand Ahuja and her parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor's 36th marriage anniversary away from her family in Mumbai. They had then interacted among themselves on video call. Incidentally, Sonam arrives a day before her birthday on June 9.

On the movies front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor which failed at the box office. Next, she features in the Bollywood remake of Korean film Blind. Reportedly, Shome Makhija will direct the film with Sujoy Ghosh serving as the creative producer.

Follow @News18Movies for more