Sonam Reveals Anand 'Bullied' Her into not Fasting on Karva Chauth in This Funny Post

Sonam Kapoor, who observed her first Karva Chauth post her marriage to Anand Ahuja, Saturday shared a post on Instagram revealing how her husband "bullied" her into not fasting on the occasion.The post reads, "I hope to live my best life with you always my love and to being the most progressive, compassionate and gentle man I know. Happy KC and thank you for bullying me into not keeping it in the most hilarious way possible."For Anand, Karva Chauth would be just walking around and working out together. Replying to his wife's post he said, "I didn't bully you! I just said that I'm fasting if you're fasting, and if we don't fast we can just walk around and workout and enjoy the day together! Does that sound like bullying? That sounds like intelligence to me."To this, Sonam replied: "Let's intermittent fast everyday together, that's proven to increase life span," adding "Anand, you are also unbearably cranky when hungry."Their hilarious Instagram exchanges left fans in awe. Take a look:Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja have truly been an inspirational couple who have perfectly maintained their intimacy in a very public age. The couple tied the knot in May.On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha alongside her father Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.