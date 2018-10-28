English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonam Reveals Anand 'Bullied' Her into not Fasting on Karva Chauth in This Funny Post
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Instagram exchange on Karva Chauth is winning the internet.
File photo of Sonam And Anand Ahuja.(Image: AP)
Loading...
Sonam Kapoor, who observed her first Karva Chauth post her marriage to Anand Ahuja, Saturday shared a post on Instagram revealing how her husband "bullied" her into not fasting on the occasion.
The post reads, "I hope to live my best life with you always my love and to being the most progressive, compassionate and gentle man I know. Happy KC and thank you for bullying me into not keeping it in the most hilarious way possible."
For Anand, Karva Chauth would be just walking around and working out together. Replying to his wife's post he said, "I didn't bully you! I just said that I'm fasting if you're fasting, and if we don't fast we can just walk around and workout and enjoy the day together! Does that sound like bullying? That sounds like intelligence to me."
To this, Sonam replied: "Let's intermittent fast everyday together, that's proven to increase life span," adding "Anand, you are also unbearably cranky when hungry."
Their hilarious Instagram exchanges left fans in awe. Take a look:
Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja have truly been an inspirational couple who have perfectly maintained their intimacy in a very public age. The couple tied the knot in May.
On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha alongside her father Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.
The post reads, "I hope to live my best life with you always my love and to being the most progressive, compassionate and gentle man I know. Happy KC and thank you for bullying me into not keeping it in the most hilarious way possible."
For Anand, Karva Chauth would be just walking around and working out together. Replying to his wife's post he said, "I didn't bully you! I just said that I'm fasting if you're fasting, and if we don't fast we can just walk around and workout and enjoy the day together! Does that sound like bullying? That sounds like intelligence to me."
To this, Sonam replied: "Let's intermittent fast everyday together, that's proven to increase life span," adding "Anand, you are also unbearably cranky when hungry."
Their hilarious Instagram exchanges left fans in awe. Take a look:
Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja have truly been an inspirational couple who have perfectly maintained their intimacy in a very public age. The couple tied the knot in May.
On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha alongside her father Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Haryana Get Big Win
- Amidst Marriage Rumours, This Photo of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Goes Viral
- Buying Guide: You Don’t Realize it, But You Need an Air Purifier Inside Your Car
- Art-ificial Intelligence: AI-Created Painting Sold for Half a Million Dollars
- Would be Extremely Selfish and Arrogant - de Villiers Denies Comeback Rumours
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...