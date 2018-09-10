English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonam Kapoor Reveals How Hubby Anand Ahuja Proposed Marriage to Her; Watch Video
During a recent appearance on Anaita Shroff Adjania's web talk show, Sonam spilled the beans on her marriage proposal.
Image: Instagram/ Sonam Kapoor
Loading...
Actress Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with the love of her life, Anand Ahuja, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on May 8. Although the D-day was meant to be kept very low-key and discreet, Sonam's other wedding functions, including mehendi, sangeet and reception, were a star-studded affair which saw the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. However, not many are aware of how Anand actually proposed marriage to her.
During a recent appearance on Anaita Shroff Adjania's web talk show, Sonam spilled the beans on her marriage proposal. She revealed that there was no engagement ring involved and that her hubby proposed her without a ring.
Sonam took to Instagram to share a short promo of the episode in which she opens about Anand's proposal.
“Watch Anaita ask me some seriously squirm worthy questions, uncut and uncensored on Feet Up with the Stars,” Sonam captioned the video.
When Anaita asked her in the clip, “Did he propose?,” Sonam replied, “Without a ring.”
Watch it here:
On the work front, Sonam has begun filming Zoya Factor. The story revolves around Zoya Singh Solanki who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team at the Cricket World Cup. The film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's celebrated novel will see Dulquer Salmaan essay the role of Nikhil Khoda romancing Kapoor's Zoya.
During a recent appearance on Anaita Shroff Adjania's web talk show, Sonam spilled the beans on her marriage proposal. She revealed that there was no engagement ring involved and that her hubby proposed her without a ring.
Sonam took to Instagram to share a short promo of the episode in which she opens about Anand's proposal.
“Watch Anaita ask me some seriously squirm worthy questions, uncut and uncensored on Feet Up with the Stars,” Sonam captioned the video.
When Anaita asked her in the clip, “Did he propose?,” Sonam replied, “Without a ring.”
Watch it here:
On the work front, Sonam has begun filming Zoya Factor. The story revolves around Zoya Singh Solanki who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team at the Cricket World Cup. The film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's celebrated novel will see Dulquer Salmaan essay the role of Nikhil Khoda romancing Kapoor's Zoya.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Making One Error Too Many in the DRS Game
- 'Proud' Husband Abhishek Bachchan Can't Keep Calm As Aishwarya Receives Meryl Streep Award
- Barack Obama Was Once Kicked Out of Disneyland For Smoking on a Ride
- Lexus ES 300h Hybrid Luxury Sedan Launched in India at Rs 59.13 Lakh
- Neymar Must Focus On Responsibility and Growth as Captain, Says Brazilian Gilberto Silva
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...