Sonam Kapoor Reveals How Hubby Anand Ahuja Proposed Marriage to Her; Watch Video

Actress Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with the love of her life, Anand Ahuja, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on May 8. Although the D-day was meant to be kept very low-key and discreet, Sonam's other wedding functions, including mehendi, sangeet and reception, were a star-studded affair which saw the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. However, not many are aware of how Anand actually proposed marriage to her.During a recent appearance on Anaita Shroff Adjania's web talk show, Sonam spilled the beans on her marriage proposal. She revealed that there was no engagement ring involved and that her hubby proposed her without a ring.Sonam took to Instagram to share a short promo of the episode in which she opens about Anand's proposal.“Watch Anaita ask me some seriously squirm worthy questions, uncut and uncensored on Feet Up with the Stars,” Sonam captioned the video.When Anaita asked her in the clip, “Did he propose?,” Sonam replied, “Without a ring.”Watch it here:On the work front, Sonam has begun filming Zoya Factor. The story revolves around Zoya Singh Solanki who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team at the Cricket World Cup. The film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's celebrated novel will see Dulquer Salmaan essay the role of Nikhil Khoda romancing Kapoor's Zoya.