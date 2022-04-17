Sonam Kapoor Reveals How She Planned Her Pregnancy With Anand Ahuja: 'Wanted To Enjoy 2 Years To Ourselves'

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are all set to experience parenthood soon. The celebrity couple is expecting their first baby. However, in a recent interview, Sonam Kapoor talked about planning a baby with Anand Ahuja and revealed that they wanted to enjoy two years to themselves before welcoming a baby.

“It was the perfect timing for us. We will be married for four years this May, so we wanted two years just to enjoy ourselves and then we started trying and then it worked out. It’s a huge blessing," the actress told Vogue.

Earlier, Sonam also talked about how the first three months of her pregnancy had been very tough. “It’s been tough—nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is.” She had also added, “If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own. The reason we’re all here is to change and become better versions of ourselves. So that evolution is something I look forward to,” she said.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy on March 21 this year. Back then, she took to social media and dropped a picture in which the actress was seen flaunting her baby bump. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022," she had written. Since then, Sonam has been sharing several pictures flaunting her baby bump on social media.

Later, Boney Kapoor also expressed happiness and excitement about Sonam’s pregnancy and told Pinkvilla that there will be a celebration after the delivery. “Everybody is elated. Mohit Marwah’s daughter was born, now there is one good news from Sonam, and Mohit’s brother’s wife is also expecting. So there is good news all around. I spoke to Sonam, she had called me to give the news,” he had said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.