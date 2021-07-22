Sonam Kapoor Rubbishes Pregnancy Rumours With Latest Post on 'First Day of My Period'

Sonam Kapoor returned to Mumbai last week after spending almost a year with her husband Anand Ahuja in London. She was recently photographed in the city in a red floral maxi dress, which led to speculations of her being pregnant. However, the actress has put an end to the pregnancy rumours by sharing an Instagram story about period pains.

Dressed in a black and white maxi dress, the actress implied that she was struggling on the first day of her period. Sonam wrote, “Hot water bottle and ginger tea for the first day of my period."

Sonam Kapoor was received by her father, actor Anil Kapoor, as she returned to Mumbai recently almost after a year. Sonam also got a warm welcome from the paparazzi that was stationed at the airport. Sonam donned a blue midi dress with a structured jacket. She was also seen wearing a face mask.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan (2019), and AK vs AK (2020) with Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor. The actress recently wrapped the shoot of ‘Blind’, a thriller which is directed by Shome Makhija. This film narrates the story of a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer. ‘Blind’ went on floors in December 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. The film is produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

