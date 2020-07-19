Sonam Kapoor, Sayani Gupta and Several Actors Sign Petition to End Online Abuse and Harassment of Women

Several actresses have joined a petition against abuse and harrassment of women online. Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Sayani Gupta, Kalki Koechlin and Maanvi Gagroo are among those who have signed the #IndiaAgainstAbuse petition on change.org.

"Speak Up! Stand Up for #indiaagainstabuse... We, as equal members of society, demand for a Rape & Death threat free internet. If you also think targeted abuse and harassment of women on social media needs to stop, sign the petition & become a part of #IndiaAgainstAbuse," Sayani wrote on Instagram alongwith a video message.

Kalki too posted a video message alongwith a post that read, "If you're sick of sexual harassment, violent threats and misogyny online and want to see law enforcement agencies and media platforms come together to take legal action instead of everyone slinging more mud at each other on the internet, please consider signing the petition #indiaagainstabuse."

Maanvi said, "We, as equal members of society, demand for a Rape & Death threat free internet. If you also think targeted abuse and harassment of women on social media needs to stop, sign the petition & become a part of #IndiaAgainstAbuse."

Sonam posted, "Enough is Enough! It's time we put an end to targeted abuse & harassment women face online every day. Join me & stand for #IndiaAgainstAbuse." Dia Mirza shared the same post.

Enough is Enough! It's time we put an end to targeted abuse & harassment women face online every day. Join me & stand for #IndiaAgainstAbuse @TwitterIndia @Policy @instagram @YouTubeIndia - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/QmfPhKUAJr via @UKChange — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 18, 2020

The description for the petition on change.org reads: 'Today content creators, stand-up comedians, storytellers and actors, as well as, all women who voice their opinion strongly, are constantly targeted with vulgar memes, abusive sexual comments, bullying, name-calling and graphic images. Death and rape threats are the new normal for most women on social media. Silence and inaction towards curtailing these have only further fed into the rape culture where threats of abuse have become matters of everyday occurrences. We need strong deterrents; we need an end to the impunity that exists against online violence and abuse against women. We, the concerned citizens, of all genders, demand a safe and equal space for women online.'

