Sonam Kapoor Says Her Brothers Have Slept with Her Friends, SRK’s Son Aryan Khan May Debut with Comedy Drama Series

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor went in as the guests in Koffee with Karan. She left Karan in splits when she called Bhumi, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon as underrated. She also trolled Ek Villain Returns as a ‘thirst trap’. She even revealed that all her brothers have slept with all her friends, leaving KJo and Arjun shocked.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is reportedly all set to debut with a comedy drama wen series based on the fictional account of the Hindi film industry. It is said to be going on floors in 2023.

Comedian Raju Srivastava is on a ventilator in Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). A source claimed that even though Raju is on ventilator support, he is responding to clinical treatment. However, the hospital has not issued any official statement regarding Srivastava’s health update so far.

It was being rumoured that Tiger Shroff is dating Akansha Sharma, with who was a part of his single Casanova, after breaking up with Disha Patani. However, this time the actor actually responded to the rumours and said it’s untrue.

It is a big weekend for Bollywood, as two biggies have released. This extended festive weekend, there is Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan. Trade analysts claim that Laal Singh Chaddha has the upper hand at the box office.

