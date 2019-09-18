Sonam Kapoor Says Her Post for Janhvi Wasn't a Defense Against 'Friend' Katrina Kaif

Actress's Sonam Kapoor, who was recently in the buzz for coming in support of sister Jahnvi over Katrina's comments, has clarified that it was not a jibe at Katrina but an inside family joke.

Recently on Neha Dhupia chat show, Katrina was asked who she thinks goes over-the-top with his/her gym wear, and workout looks. To this, she replied, “Not OTT, but I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Janhvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes.”

Later, Sonam Kapoor had shared a story on her Instagram of Jahnvi Kapoor wearing denim shorts and captioned it as ‘She also wears regular clothes and rocks it.” This led to netizens taking it as a jibe on Katrina as a defense.

View this post on Instagram #janhvikapoor A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on May 31, 2019 at 11:47pm PDT

However, the Aisha actress clarified that it wasn’t a defense at her ‘very dear friend Katrina’, but just an ‘inside joke with her sister.’

Guys I wasn’t defending janhvi over something my very dear friend Katrina might have innocently said. It’s an inside joke with my sister on her gym looks that get papped. Pls don’t create drama mediawallas. https://t.co/CJaWToFNzb — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 2, 2019

The leading ladies, Sonam and Katrina have not worked together in any project so far but are known to share a past as they have either dated or been linked with Ranbir Kapoor. Although, both actresses moved on from it long back. Sonam Kapoor got happily married to Anand Ahuja on May 2018 and often shares pictures with her hubby on her Instagram. Katrina too has been concentrating on her career for now after she broke up with the Barfi actor in 2016.

Sonam’s upcoming movie The Zoya Factor has been in the buzz too. Katrina will be next seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. Jahnvi Kapoor has an interesting lineup of projects in her kitty with movies like Roohi Afza, Takht and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.