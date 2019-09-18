Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sonam Kapoor Says Her Post for Janhvi Wasn't a Defense Against 'Friend' Katrina Kaif

On Neha Dhupia's chat show, Katrina had expressed her concern about Jahnvi's 'very short, shorts'. Netizens took Sonam's post as a jibe on Katrina's remark.

News18.com

Updated:September 18, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sonam Kapoor Says Her Post For Jahnvi Kapoor Wasn't A Defense Against 'Dear Friend' Katrina
On Neha Dhupia's chat show, Katrina had expressed her concern about Jahnvi's 'very short, shorts'. Netizens took Sonam's post as a jibe on Katrina's remark.
Loading...

Actress's Sonam Kapoor, who was recently in the buzz for coming in support of sister Jahnvi over Katrina's comments, has clarified that it was not a jibe at Katrina but an inside family joke.

Recently on Neha Dhupia chat show, Katrina was asked who she thinks goes over-the-top with his/her gym wear, and workout looks. To this, she replied, “Not OTT, but I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Janhvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes.”

Later, Sonam Kapoor had shared a story on her Instagram of Jahnvi Kapoor wearing denim shorts and captioned it as ‘She also wears regular clothes and rocks it.” This led to netizens taking it as a jibe on Katrina as a defense.

View this post on Instagram

#janhvikapoor

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

However, the Aisha actress clarified that it wasn’t a defense at her ‘very dear friend Katrina’, but just an ‘inside joke with her sister.’

The leading ladies, Sonam and Katrina have not worked together in any project so far but are known to share a past as they have either dated or been linked with Ranbir Kapoor. Although, both actresses moved on from it long back. Sonam Kapoor got happily married to Anand Ahuja on May 2018 and often shares pictures with her hubby on her Instagram. Katrina too has been concentrating on her career for now after she broke up with the Barfi actor in 2016.

Sonam’s upcoming movie The Zoya Factor has been in the buzz too. Katrina will be next seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. Jahnvi Kapoor has an interesting lineup of projects in her kitty with movies like Roohi Afza, Takht and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram