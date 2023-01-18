Sonam Kapoor Says 'It Never Gets Old' After Call With Anand Ahuja; Check His Hilarious Reply

New mom Sonam Kapoor is back to work. In the middle of her hectic schedule, she decided to catch up with her favourite person. Any guesses? Obviously, Anand Ahuja. She video-called her husband and even shared a screengrab of it on her Instagram stories. “It never gets old," her sweet caption left her fans in complete awe, but what grabbed everyone's attention was Anand Ahuja’s hilarious reply to his wife.

With the screenshot, Sonam Kapoor wrote “Always missing you Anand Ahuja.. it never gets old.. love you." This adorable post will give you a sneak peek into the celebrity’s life. But once you are done adoring the couple, move on to see Anand Ahuja’s reply. Anand Ahuja reposted Sonam Kapoor’s story and subtly passed a hilarious comment. He asks Sonam, “…but what is this screenshot.”

The hazy screengrab seems to have been taken at the wrong time. Anand Ahuja is looking elsewhere and it is from a bottom to the top angle.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor celebrated Christmas and the New Year together with her loved ones. Sonam Kapoor went on a vacation with Vayu, Anil Kapoor, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, and mother Sunita. Some of the images and videos from their vacation were uploaded by Anand Ahuja. He wrote, “ The past 10 days. Grateful and wish everyone a happy and fulfilling New Year…” The celebrity couple welcomed their first baby in August last year and announced his name a month later.

Sonam Kapoor is quite busy. She was recently seen attending an event in Mumbai. She posted snaps from a promotional event on her Instagram stories. The actress chose a purple-coloured outfit and layered it with a trench coat. She completed her look with black boots and went with simple jewellery like tiny earrings and rings. The actress chose strong eye makeup and a bun for her hair to enhance her appearance. The actress will next be seen in the film Blind, alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. It is said to be a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.

