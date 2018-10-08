GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sonam Kapoor Says It’s Hard to Take Kangana Ranaut Seriously, Kangana Hits Back with Full Force

Sonam’s statement didn’t go down well with Kangana, and she isn’t the one to back off.

News18.com

Updated:October 8, 2018, 1:09 PM IST
Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut are known for speaking up their mind and their fans love that, but they didn’t know that their favourites will be pitted against each other in this fashion. Right now, they are deeply indulged into a war of words and it doesn’t seem to die down anytime soon.

Sonam Kapoor was attending the Vogue We the Women summit in Bengaluru when she was asked about Tanushree Dutta’s allegation of sexual harassment on Nana Patekar. She supported Tanushree. She, then, was asked about Kangana’s #MeToo story. She said, “I think Kangana wrote something. Kangana is obviously Kangana Ranaut. She says a lot of stuff and sometimes is hard to take her seriously. I love the fact that she has spunk and she says what she believes. I really respect for that. I don’t know him, I don’t know the situation. If what is written what is written is true, then it’s disgusting and awful. If it’s true, then they should be punished for it.”

Kangana had a dirty fight with Hrithik Roshan in media in which she accused Hrithik of mental and physical harassment. She also named actors like Aditya Pancholi and Adhyayan Suman in similar contexts.

Recently, she blasted Queen director Vikas Bahl, who has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman who worked for Phantom Films. She said that Vikas used to sniff her hair and make her uncomfortable.

Sonam’s statement didn’t go down well with Kangana, and she isn’t the one to back off. So, when she was asked by Pinkvilla about Sonam’s comment, she didn’t hold it back. She said, “What does she mean by saying, ‘it’s hard to believe Kangana’? When I am sharing my Me Too story, who gives her a right to judge me? So, Sonam Kapoor has the license of trusting some women and some she won’t. What makes her so unsure of my claims? I am known to be an articulate person and I have represented my country in many international summits. I am called as a thought and youth influencer to these summits, I am not known because of my dad I have earned my place and credibility after struggling for a decade.

She also said, “She isn’t known to be a great actress, neither she has the reputation of being a good speaker. What gives these filmy people right to take digs at me? I will demolish each one of them.”






With fiery statements made from both sides, the only concern which would worry their fans is that the focus shouldn’t shift from the #MeToo movement.
