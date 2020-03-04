Sonam Kapoor Schooled By Twitterati After She Mentions Women in India as 'Second Class Citizens'

Sonam Kapoor recently featured on the cover of the Harper's Bazaar magazine where she talked about her Bollywood career, her artistic choices and women empowerment. However, a part of it has not gone down well with the Twitterati where she mentioned women as 'second-class citizens.'

Tweeting about her interview, she shared a quote with one of her pictures from the photoshoot, which read, "For me, female empowerment is very important, especially because I'm from a side of the world where women have always been second-class citizens."





“For me, female empowerment is very important, especially because I’m from a side of the world where women have always been second-class citizens.”@BazaarArabia pic.twitter.com/DJF41YHTrO

— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 2, 2020

Twitterati was not happy with it and slammed her. Check out a few tweets below:

I am a girl n NEVER in my life my family made me realize I was a 2nd class citizen. My grandma was a teacher n literally ran the household and my grandfather let her. My mom has no brother's but she n her sisters were NEVER made to feel they were n/1 — sanjuktaroyvaidya संयुक्ता राय वैद्या (@sanjuktaroyvai1) March 3, 2020







Speak for yourself sweetie.

And you might like to do a re think on those item numbers where you have to play up all those anatomical assets & still not get paid half as much as your male counterparts.

— Nandini (@NAN_DINI_) March 3, 2020

U were born in kapoor family..Studied abroad..after being so fat U get full support & U worked in UR first movie Sanwariya.. etc. etc. etc. If U will say this kind of opportunities/treatment.. U get bcoz U R "second class citizen.." Than the thing can be done is — Swati Dixit (@HimSwati_dixit) March 3, 2020







First of all who gave u right to talk about us

Born with silver spoon Madam gone those days when women were treated second class citizens td Women in every field ahead of man making society & dr families proud Don't spread ur negative among us #WomensDay2020 pic.twitter.com/9vWVqf9PWQ — Nandini Idnani (@idnani_nandini) March 3, 2020

Not sure which side of the world U come from,but where I come from,I am treated as an equal.I enjoy the same freedom & privileges extended to a Son. Not just that, where v come from,our parents have taught us to NOT sell our bodies,souls &culture to ANY1.Urs forgot to teach that — Rupa Murthy (@rupamurthy1) March 3, 2020

A user then wrote, “Not surprised seeing the replies to this tweet. When will this end!” Replying to him, Sonam wrote back, “Now that the blatant sexism, classism and racism has started it won’t. They are blind and ignorant. Akin to nazis.”





Not surprised seeing the replies to this tweet. When will this end! https://t.co/D6i4xHFDKk

— V (@ivivek_nambiar) March 3, 2020

The actress shared a few other pictures with excerpts from her interview on her social morning.







View this post on Instagram



“I am very careful to make the women I represent, women I would want to know.” Read the full article by clicking the link in bio. @harpersbazaararabia Editor in Chief: @oliviaphillipsbazaar Photographer: @ericguillemainphoto Fashion Director: @anna_castan Jewellery: @bulgari Dress: @maisonvalentino Hair: @alpakhimani Makeup: @artinayar Set Designer: @styleisnecessity

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Mar 2, 2020 at 7:00am PST

Sonam was last seen in the 2019 movie The Zoya Factor, which co-starred Dulquer Salman. The movie was based on a book by Anuja Chauhan, by the same name. The film received mixed reviews from the critics but was a major commercial failure at the box office. While she hasn’t signed any new projects yet, she is expected to seen in Veerey Di Wedding part 2.

