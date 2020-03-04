English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
3-MIN READ

Sonam Kapoor Schooled By Twitterati After She Mentions Women in India as 'Second Class Citizens'

Sonam Kapoor Schooled By Twitterati After She Mentions Women in India as 'Second Class Citizens'

Sonam Kapoor shared an excerpt of her interview for a magazine where she had mentioned empowerment was important to her since she came from a world where women have always been 'second-class citizens.'

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 4, 2020, 3:52 PM IST
Share this:

Sonam Kapoor recently featured on the cover of the Harper's Bazaar magazine where she talked about her Bollywood career, her artistic choices and women empowerment. However, a part of it has not gone down well with the Twitterati where she mentioned women as 'second-class citizens.'

Tweeting about her interview, she shared a quote with one of her pictures from the photoshoot, which read, "For me, female empowerment is very important, especially because I'm from a side of the world where women have always been second-class citizens."


Twitterati was not happy with it and slammed her. Check out a few tweets below:





A user then wrote, “Not surprised seeing the replies to this tweet. When will this end!” Replying to him, Sonam wrote back, “Now that the blatant sexism, classism and racism has started it won’t. They are blind and ignorant. Akin to nazis.”


The actress shared a few other pictures with excerpts from her interview on her social morning.








View this post on Instagram


“I am very careful to make the women I represent, women I would want to know.” Read the full article by clicking the link in bio. @harpersbazaararabia Editor in Chief: @oliviaphillipsbazaar Photographer: @ericguillemainphoto Fashion Director: @anna_castan Jewellery: @bulgari Dress: @maisonvalentino Hair: @alpakhimani Makeup: @artinayar Set Designer: @styleisnecessity


A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on


Sonam was last seen in the 2019 movie The Zoya Factor, which co-starred Dulquer Salman. The movie was based on a book by Anuja Chauhan, by the same name. The film received mixed reviews from the critics but was a major commercial failure at the box office. While she hasn’t signed any new projects yet, she is expected to seen in Veerey Di Wedding part 2.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story